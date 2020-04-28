ALLENTOWN — Lee P. Seckinger, 72, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Born in Milton, Lee was a daughter of Flora Best Price, of Lewisburg, and the late Alfred Barney Price. Lee is also survived by six children, Sheri (Charlie) Fullas, Robin (Bob) Miller, Tim (Diane) Seckinger, Jon (Carolyn) Seckinger, Pete (Joanne) Seckinger, and Rachel (Alicia) Bruno; 10 grandchildren, Jon Fullas, Kyle Miller, Erica Miller, Christopher Seckinger, Lauren Seckinger, Amanda Seckinger, Kylie Seckinger, Camilla Mosca, Tommy Seckinger, and Luca Bruno; and brother, Jon (Beth) Price. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Seckinger.
Growing up, Lee was surrounded by hard work and dedication through the family business, Best Furniture, in Milton. She was also born into a “true blue” family, following in her mother and father’s footsteps by attending Duke University. Her love for learning never stopped, as she continued her education at Cedar Crest College. She served in the medical field for many years, retiring from the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown where she also lived and raised her family. Lee’s line of work as an office manager at the hospital allowed her to do what she did best — provide for, serve, and take care of those around her. Lee was an entertainer. Anyone who attended parties and holiday gatherings in the Seckinger home can still smell her homemade appetizers, dinners, and desserts.
She loved making memories with her family and friends, and most of those memories were made in the kitchen or around the card table. Lee loved cooking, baking, and she also loved sewing and scrapbooking. She put her own special touch on everything she made. Lee loved playing games of all kinds, especially with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player with her parents and participated in several bridge clubs over the years. Lee wanted to give her family the best experiences in life through family trips and vacations to Disneyland, Greece, Italy, the Bahamas, Captiva, and visits to Texas and Nevada to see relatives. In addition, she always put her faith first. Her involvement with The First Presbyterian Church of Allentown was very important to her, as she volunteered her services by helping in the kitchen whenever possible. Lee truly was a pink lady. She loved decorating in (and wearing) pink of any shade. Flamingos were her absolute favorite — regardless of the season! They were out and always ready to entertain with her. We will always remember Lee’s infectious laugh, impeccable style, and her ability to make every gathering or greeting feel like a celebration.
Plans for a celebration of life will tentatively be held in August pending state restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com or other online postings.
