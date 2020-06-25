LEWISBURG — John H. Yingling 87, of Tressler Boulevard, Lewisburg passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Roaring Spring, Blair County, he was the only son of the late Elvin C. and Iva (Clapper) Yingling. He was married on Aug. 14, 1954, to the former Ruth Lingenfelter, who survives. They were married for 65 years.
John was a 1950 graduate of Roaring Spring High School and he graduated from the Columbia School of Radio and TV. He was an Air Force veteran, serving for four years including a year spent at Kimpo Air Force Base in Korea.
John started his 50-plus-year career in radio at WVAM in Altoona. In 1956 John and Ruth moved to Milton and they were involved with WMLP and WVLY radio until 2005. He was on the Milton Borough Council, serving as president for over a dozen years. He also was past president and served on the board of the Milton Chamber of Commerce and then the Central PA Chamber. John was one of the founders of the Milton Harvest Festival and served as a committee chairperson for several years. He was on the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors, he was active with the Lewisburg 4th of July Committee and the Cavalcade of Champions. He was the announcer at the cavalcade dating back to the original cavalcade.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; a son, John D. Yingling and wife, Sheri of Collomsville; a daughter, Lee Anne Weatherby and husband, David of Hampton, N.H.; four grandchildren, Laurel Larivee, Elaine Weatherby, Stephen Yingling, and Sean Yingling; and a great-grandson, Theo Larivee.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, a local library, or the Buffalo Valley Village Benevolence Fund.
