Gary W. Hendershot
Visitation is from 6 to 8 this evening at Brooks Funeral Home, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
Teresa C. Phillips
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton, where a memorial service will begin at 11.
Harry S. Fidler
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
