Sarah J. Gormley

MILTON — Sarah Jane “Jane” Gormley, 82, of Mahoning Street, Milton, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019. Born in Lewisburg on July 1, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Mildred (Coup) Seidel. She was married to the late Charles Gormley.
Jane attended Milton Schools. She was a homemaker who raised, loved and looked after all of her family, friends and neighbors. She loved cooking, baking, and butchering and sharing those treats with others. She enjoyed going to casino, farmers market and finding the best deal at any yard sale. She liked to watch WWE wrestling and spent time crocheting her own creations and coloring beautiful pictures. Jane especially loved sharing laughter, stories, smiles and a little spunk with everyone she met.
She is survived by two sons and daughters in law, Bruce and Gail Foreman of Dewart, and Lester Jr. and Laura Foreman of Watsontown; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Mildred and Dondi Hockenbrock of Milton, Debbie Reeder of Watsontown, and Alice and Dan Long of Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, D. Edward Seidel of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Foreman; and a brother, John Seidel.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., in Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
