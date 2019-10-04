MILTON — Gordon M. “Soup” Campbell, 67, of Milton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 27, 1951, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Gordon M. Sr. and June (Kling) Campbell. On Nov. 21, 2014, he married Georgia M. Aikey who survives.
Soup was a 1969 graduate of Milton High School and that same year he joined the US Navy retiring in 1992 as an aviation boatswain mate aviation air warfare specialist master chief. He had served during the Vietnam War, Falkland Islands War, the Invasion of Grenada, the Gulf War and Desert Storm. After his military career he worked for Shippers Car Line, retiring in 2005.
He was a 32 Degree Mason with the F&AM Lodge 401 in Watsontown, Zafar Grotto of South Williamsport, where he was past monarch, a life member of the Milton VFW, a life member of the Montandon American Legion, The Loyal Order of Moose in Milton, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Sunbury, Americus Social Hall in Sunbury, Knoxville Pa. Social Hall, the Continental Social Hall in Danville, and the MMCI 19.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Michelle Hassinger of Watsontown; two stepdaughters, Kyleah Hans of Lewisburg and Latoya Hendricks of Milton; a brother, Richard Campbell and his wife Debra of Montandon; a sister, Rachel Dries and her husband Pete of White Deer; four grandchildren, Cameron, Alexis, Demirea, and Breanna; and nine great-grandchildren, Evander, Rowan, Drayden, Ben, Karleigh, Laikyn, Ryker, Brinley, and Harper.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Campbell.
Soup and Georgia — who he always called Babe — enjoyed camping, fishing, their yearly hunting trip to Oklahoma, and riding motorcycles whenever possible.
A memorial service with military honors and a Masonic service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Milton VFW.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
