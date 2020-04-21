MILTON — Beatrice I. Gharett, 96, of Milton, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born on April 21, 1923, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Stella M. (Neyhart) Moyer.
She married John Gharett on Nov. 29, 1952, at St. Joseph Church in Milton by Msgr. Vincent Topper. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage until his death in 2011.
Beatrice had graduated from Milton High School and Muncy Valley Hospital as an LPN. She served in the US Navy during World War II. She had worked at the old Evangelical Hospital and the Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton where she was a member of the PCCW. She enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls for her church, was an avid reader of medical mysteries and enjoyed watching TV and doing word find puzzles.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Brown of Milton and Therese Person of Milton; a son, Paul Gharett of Milton; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Howard, Francis, James, John and Carroll Moyer, and four sisters, Agnes Kesty, Helen Ferlazzo, Doris Allen and Mabel Thursby.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
