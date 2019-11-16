EXCHANGE — Elizabeth H. Dennen, 84, died Thursday morning Nov. 14, 2019, at her home in Exchange.
Born in Chester County on Dec. 4, 1934, she was the daughter of Thomas and Alice Hickey. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lycoming College in 1956 and a Masters Degree from Bloomsburg State College.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John E. Dennen. She is survived by her children, Michael Dennen, Dr. Timothy Dennen, Colleen Dennen-Stanley, Jeanmarie Drudy, and sister Mary Brouse. She was preceded in death by her brother Eugene and sister Bernadette. She had 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild who she loved dearly.
After college, she was hired as an English teacher at Warrior Run High School where she taught for almost 30 years.
She was the advisor for many years at Warrior Run High School for American Field Service (AFS) having hosted an AFS son Rodolfo Murillo Camacho from Costa Rica and AFS daughter Luisa Cabrita Sykes from Portugal. She was an accomplished pianist, clarinet player and artist.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of the Resurrection in Muncy, Pennsylvania. A private Family Mass will be held at her home and she will be interred at the St. James Cemetery in Exchange, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John E. Dennen Scholarship Fund at Bloomsburg University or The Warrior Run Faculty Scholarship sent to Michael Dennen, 9 Woodridge Circle, Clarks Summit, PA. 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
