WEST MILTON - Robert W. Hoffman, 80, of West Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home with his family.
Born March 17, 1940, in Milton, he was the son of the late Robert T. and Sarah (Guinter) Hoffman. Robert and his wife Kay (Koch) celebrated 49 years of marriage, until her death in 2009.
Robert was a 1959 graduate of Milton High School. Upon graduation he joined the US Air Force, serving 20 years until his retirement in 1979. His service included two tours in Vietnam, during which time he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. He also retired from the Union County Housing Authority in 2010 as the maintenance supervisor.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Milton. He enjoyed music, dancing, bowling, horseshoes, playing cards, Yahtzee and air hockey. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Samuel Haulman, of West Milton; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Ginger Hoffman of Watsontown; and two sons, Robert T. Hoffman, of Middleburg, and David Hoffman, of Lewisburg; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Hoffman, of Watsontown; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dean Day, of Danville; and a sister, Patricia Snelsire, of Hinesville, Ga.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Hoffman.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with Geisinger Hospice Chaplain Carrie Stine officiating. A private burial with military honors will be held at the Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
