WATSONTOWN — Eleanor L. Wagner, of Watsontown, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 100 years old.
She was born March 13, 1919, in Hughesville, a daughter of the late Henry and Virgin Mary (Vognet) Sherwood. On Jan. 1, 1944, she married Carson D. Wagner, who preceded her in death on April 22, 2019. Together they celebrated 75 years of marriage.
Eleanor worked at numerous local manufacturers, including seasonal work at the former Chef Boyardee, now ConAgra, Milton. She also spent many years as a homemaker and raising her family.
Eleanor was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown.
She was a lifetime member of the Watsontown Chapter No. 282 Order of the Eastern Star.
Eleanor enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Dana Poust, of Jersey Shore; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jason and Renee Sherwood, of Montandon, and Ed and Thelma Sherwood, of Northumberland; six grandchildren, Walter, Carson F., Dale and Timothy Wagner, Christina Sims and Merrill Shamblen; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Carson E. Wagner; and several brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Paul A. Smith, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
The family welcomes flowers, however, if desired, contributions in Eleanor’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.alz.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.