WATSONTOWN — William D. McCollin, 69, of Watsontown, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Nov. 9, 1950, a son of the late Harold E. and Jean M. (Savidge) McCollin.
Bill was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He had a passion for learning about engines and automobiles in his early teen years, from repairing lawn mowers, to working on his muscle cars of the ‘60s with many of his car friends. He worked full time as a mechanic with Umstead Motors, Watsontown, for several years before health issues forced him to move to less physically demanding jobs.
He was a big Lionel train enthusiast and compiled a large collection of train engines and cars. At one time Bill had a layout that filled a large room in his home at 500 Main Street.
Bill enjoyed snowmobiling and riding motorcycles with his friends.
A lover of cats, he always had one or two cats in his home, where they were pampered and treated like his own family.
Bill was always willing to help his friends and neighbors with whatever was needed, never asking for anything in return.
Surviving are his brother, Edward McCollin and his fiancé, Lainnie LaCroix, of Vermont and a niece, Leah McCollin and her significant other, Luke Peerenboom, of Colorado.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Burial will be held in the Watsontown Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
