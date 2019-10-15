William L. Tallman Sr.

MIFFLINBURG — William “Greenbriar” L. Tallman, Sr., 94, of Mifflinburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home.
He was born April 17, 1925, in Hughesville, a son of the late William E. and Lena A. (Schlaugh) Tallman. On Aug. 20, 1950, in Montoursville, he married the former Freda M. Ross, who preceded him in death May 3, 2019.
Bill was a 1944 graduate of Montoursville High School.
He served in the US Army from 1945 until his honorable discharge in 1947.
Bill was employed at Philco, Watsontown, and Yorketown, Mifflinburg.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, camping, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending family gatherings.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy and Brenda Tallman of Lewisburg, and William Jr. and Melanie Tallman of Mifflinburg; two daughters and one son-in-law, Wilma Wetzel of Mifflinburg, and Dawn and Jeff Benner of Mifflinburg; one brother, Alvin L. Tallman of Arkansas; five grandchildren and their spouses, Karen and Tyson Chappell, Brad and Heather Wetzel, Kelsey and Lane Zimmerman, Courtney Benner and fiancé Clark Wagner, and Zachary Tallman; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Robert Wetzel; one great-granddaughter, Aleah Wetzel; one brother, Eugene Tallman; and one sister, Clarabell Laublacher.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg., where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Butch Woolsey, officiating.
Burial with military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg, will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.