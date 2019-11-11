WATSONTOWN — Doris M. LeVan, 89, formerly of Turbotville Road, Watsontown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Brookdale Brushy Creek Assisted Living in Greer, S.C., where she had been residing. She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Milton, a daughter of the late John Daniel and Katherine D. (Markle) Smith.
Doris graduated from Milton High School in 1948. She married Myron LeVan in 1950 and they were happily married for 67 years before he passed in May 2018. Doris worked very hard side by side with her husband on the farm located in Watsontown, Pa.
Doris attended Grace Baptist Church in Muncy, Pa. for the last 42 years. She enjoyed antiquing and could often be found at one of the public sales in the area.
The joy of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris’ oldest daughter is Martha Poitevint in Taylors, S.C. Martha has two children and seven grandchildren. Jonathan Poitevint from Greenville, S.C., has four children – Canaan, Lena, Taylor and Landon. Rachel Burrow from Taylors, S.C., has three children – Leona, Ali and Maggie. Doris’ second daughter is Myra Nantkes in Fulda, Minn. Myra has one child and one grandchild. Jesse Nantkes, who is currently deployed in the Middle East, has one child – Anders. Doris’ third daughter is Mary Leichty in Charlotte, N.C. Mary has three children – Luke resides in Oakland, Calif., and Joel and Maria both live in Indianapolis, Ind.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, in Milton Cemetery and to a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Charles E. Teffeteler officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.