TURBOTVILLE — Dale Lamar Diehl, 74, of Turbotville, heard the voice of the good shepherd and answered the call on Sept. 26, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Born Sept. 22, 1946, in Sunbury, he was the son of the late William and Iola (Campbell) Diehl. In July 1950 he became a member of the late W. George and Myrtle Strouse family.
On Aug. 7, 1965, he married the former Sharon K. Pursel and they have celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Dale was a 1964 graduate of Warrior Run High School. In January 1964 he joined the US Army Reserves and retired after 24 years, the last 10 years of which he served four months of active duty each year in administrative support of the Command and General Officer’s College. He was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal and an Army Achievement Medal.
At one time he was a member of the Watsontown Jaycees and a member of Boy Scout Troop 72. He always worked in the construction trades. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post No. 35. He always enjoyed family, hunting, gardening, playing cards, and an occasional visit to a casino.
Dale’s real pride and joy was the development of the Limestone Township Consolidated School Memorial Park. He encased the original school bell with some memorabilia in a memorial and later constructed a pavilion which holds named bricks of people who had attended, or were affiliated in some way, with the school. He spent many enjoyable hours visiting people to sell a brick or two In doing so he heard many interesting stories of school days.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Brenda Kay Vanderhoof and her husband Mike of Williamsport; a son, Steven E Diehl and his wife Susan of Muncy; five grandchildren, Aaron (Judy) Koser, Dylan Koser, Tim (Brittany) Diehl, Bethany (Dillon) Marshall, and Matthew Diehl; six great-grandchildren, Emmett Koser, Michael, Piper, and Beau Diehl, and Avery and Charlie Marshall; five brothers, Clark (Peggy) Diehl, Walter Diehl, Dan (Lisa) Diehl, Ken (Deb) Diehl, and Merrill Diehl; five sisters, Margaret Moore, Anna Hassinger, Liz (Bob) Reynolds, Mary Hall, and Wilma Litz; two sisters-in-law, Donna and Dorothy Strouse; and one brother-in-law, Melvin Stahl.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a grandson, Justin Diehl; three brothers, Jack Diehl, John and Arden Strouse; one sister, Ada Stahl; four brothers-in-law, Marlin Moore, Robert Hassinger, Albert Hall, and Robert Litz.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Shawn McNett of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Exchange Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the Limestone Township Consolidated School Memorial Park Fund at the Limestone Township, 324 Limestone Road, Milton, PA 17847 or to Trinity United Church of Christ of Strawberry Ridge, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville, PA 17821, or to Evangelical Home Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would like to thank everyone who supported Dale in achieving his vision for the Limestone Memorial Park.
