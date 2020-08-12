BLOOMSBURG — Susan Augusta Ruckle, 69, of Bloomsburg, passed away on Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, a patient of the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Susan was a longtime resident of Bloomsburg.
She was born on Sunday, Sept. 3, 1950, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late E. Delrue, Jr. and Charlotte (Wentzel) Schnure. Susan graduated from the Milton Area High School in 1968. Susan expanded her education by graduating from Lock Haven University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education.
On Sept. 24, 1989, Susan married her loving husband, Randy L. Ruckle. She was a sixth grade teacher first in the Williamsport School District from 1972‑1974 and a fourth grade teacher in the Central Columbia School District from 1974‑2009, retiring after 37 years of teaching. Susan was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Bloomsburg, performing with the Senior Choir, the Jubilate Choir and serving with various church committees. She volunteered at Geisinger Medical Center with the Ronald McDonald House and for Meals on Wheels. Susan enjoyed music, reading, traveling and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Susan was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth D. Schnure.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 30 years, Randy L. Ruckle, two stepchildren, Melissa L., wife of Rob Barron of Bloomsburg, and Daniel A. Ruckle of Bloomsburg; a sister, Ellen A., wife of David Moser; a brother, Steven W. Schnure and wife Gale; one nephew, Eric D. Moser and wife Cynthia; four nieces, Rebecca E., wife of Dr. August DeNicco III, Mary C. Schnure, Nicole N., wife of Quinn Yeager, Olivia S. Schnure; two great-nephews, August A. DeNicco IV, Chase D. DeNicco; and four great-nieces, Natalie Brosius, Abigail M. Moser, Alexa C. Moser, and Brooke A. Moser.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 Market St., Bloomsburg. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Joel L. Zeiders, officiating. Graveside committal services will immediately follow in Paradise United Church of Christ Cemetery, Milton.
The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth streets, Bloomsburg, is honored to be serving the Ruckle family.
Memorial contributions in Susan’s name are suggested to: St. Matthew Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 123 Market St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in Susan’s honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen‑FuneralHome.com.
