MILTON — The Heavens have gained an angel and she’s wearing pearls. Our dear mother has gone home to be with her heavenly father. Arlene who for the past nine months had resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Jay Powell, on Fairview Avenue, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Born Dec. 19, 1925, in rural Union County, she was the eldest of five children to the late Raymond and Myrtle Swanger Reedy.
She graduated from Milton High School, Class of 1943, and was employed immediately out of high school by The Coup Agency where she worked for 35 years. Arlene started as a stenographer and bookkeeper and later served as an office manager and company service representative. At the time of her retirement from The Coup Agency in 1978 Arlene was a licensed insurance agent and underwriter. Arlene was a member of the Friendly Girls Sunday School class at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church as well as a 70-year church member, having joined the church in 1951.
In 1945 Arlene married Ray Specht with the Rev. James F. Diehl officiating and was married 35 years at the time of Ray’s death in 1980. In 2012, Arlene reconnected with her high school sweetheart Donald Yoder. The two picked up right where they off 70 years prior and married on Feb. 4. Sadly their lives together ended too soon with Don passing away in May 2013.
Arlene is survived by two daughters, Christine Johnson (Billy) of Anniston, Ala. and Joni Powell (Jay) of Milton; grandchildren, Joni Miller (Michael) Beverly Hills, Fla., Nathan Little, Louisville, Ky., Julie Beals (Anthony), Leeds, Ala. and Abbey Terlescki (Dan), Jupiter, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Marleigh and Michael Miller, Ivy Beals and Grant and Lucas Terlescki; one sister, Helen Wertz, Watsontown; and one sister-in-law, Zanna Reedy, New Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and spouses, preceding her in death were siblings Mary Bruch, Evelyn Shunk and Ralph Reedy.
Arlene was one of the oldest members of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Milton. She especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hosting many picnics and reunions by the pool at her house and for years enjoyed spending summer vacations with extended family at Cape May, N.J., spending winter months in Lake Wales Florida and family gatherings later at Madeira Beach, Fla.
She was an avid solver of crossword puzzles and for many years enjoyed “Girls Night Out” on Thursdays with special friends.
She loved her desserts and was very rarely seen without her signature pearls.
“Keep your fork, the best is yet to come.”
Arrangements will be entrusted to Shaw’s Funeral Home, Milton; however in view of the current COVID situation a celebration of life will be planned at a later time when her loving family and friends might be able to safely attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene’s memory may be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton, PA 17847.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
