MILTON — Fred T. Bomboy, 78, of Milton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with his family by his side at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Born July 21, 1941, in Montgomery, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Harriet F. (Deamer) Bomboy. On June 29, 1968, he married the former Doris J. Rathmell and they have celebrated 51 years of marriage.
He was a veteran, having served with the US Army in the Vietnam War, and retired from Moore Business Forms where he had worked more than 35 years.
He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown, and a life member of the Milton Fire Department.
Fred enjoyed playing cards with his family and loved attending his grandchildren’s events.
Surviving besides his wife, Doris Bomboy, are two sons, Andrew T. Bomboy and his wife Karen of Jersey Shore and Matthew W. Bomboy and his wife April of Watsontown; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cooper, Blake, and Nathan Bomboy; a brother, Charles R. Bomboy in Florida and a sister, Rose M. Beaver of New Columbia.
Preceding him in death, besides his parents, were two brothers, Jack and Gene Bomboy.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Delaware Run Cemetery, Musser Lane, Watsontown with the Rev. Justin G. Lingenfelter, his pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
