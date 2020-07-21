LEWISBURG — Valores A. Walter, 89, of 2010 JPM Road, Lewisburg, passed away Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Nov. 6, 1930, in White Deer, a daughter of the late Clyde and Dora (Rein) Bennage. She married Harold O Walter March 17, 1954 and her death breaks a marital union of over 66 years.
Valores was a graduate of the Milton High School in 1948.
She was a farmer, had worked at Kelly Elementary School and later at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was a member of the West Milton United Methodist Church. She was an avid New York Yankee fan. When the team was losing, she often said it was time for her to manage the team.
She enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Cynthia Walter, and Ruth (Jeffrey) Myers; two grandchildren, Tiffany (John) Forman, and Jeffrey (Kristen Melchiore) Myers Jr.; and 3 great-grandchildren, McKenna, Aiden, and Brantley Forman.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul.
Per Valores’ wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations be made to the West Milton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 307, West Milton, PA 17886.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg.
