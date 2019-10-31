Howard M. Noaker, 90, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.
Born Oct. 23, 1929, in Milton, he was a son of the late Howard E. and Elsie E. (Turner) Noaker.
Howard was a 1947 graduate of Milton High School and had served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver working for Follmer Trucking and North Penn Transfer. He was a life-long member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton and enjoyed playing golf.
He is survived by a daughter, Ann M. Johnson and her husband, Keith, of Monroe, Mich. and a son, Robert A. Noaker and his fiancé, Penny Williams, of Milton; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Noaker of Milton; and a sister, Nancy Weikel of Lewisburg.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Messner officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
