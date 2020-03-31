SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cora E. Wetzel, 90, formerly of Milton, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Syracuse, N.Y.
She was born March 2, 1930, in Juniata County, Pa., a daughter of the late Clayton and Viola Deihl.
Surviving is her daughter, Sandra Hand, of Syracuse, N.Y., her sister, Luella Baker, of Mifflinburg and her grandson, Jody Hand, of Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Wetzel, and her brothers, David Deihl and Harold Deihl.
Burial will take place at Milton Cemetery at a later date.
Commented