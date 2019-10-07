MUNCY — Gordon V. “Gordie” Thomas, 77, of Larson Road, Muncy, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at UPMC Williamsport.
Born October 29, 1941, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Norton J. and Anna “Clara” (Vanderslice) Thomas.
Gordie was a 1959 Graduate of Central Columbia High School. He then went on to get his teaching certificate from Bloomsburg University and received a master’s in education from Bucknell University. He started as a fourth grade teacher in Warrior Run School District, where he later went on to be the principal for over 20 years. He then retired, leaving as a school administrator.
He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council. He was also a member of the Muncy Valley Moose Lodge 866 and the Elks Club, in Florida. He really enjoyed bowling and had 13 perfect games, he was inducted into the Lycoming County Bowling Hall of Fame.
Gordie enjoyed watching wildlife, the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He also had a strong passion for coaching baseball.
He leaves behind his loving companion of nine years, Carol E. Roberts, and her children, Amy Fulmer and her husband Craig, of Williamsport and Autumn Yordy and her husband Adam, of Dewart; one son, Jerry Thomas and his wife Kathy, of Newmanstown; two daughters, Sheri Buzza, of Springdale, and Traci Thomas, of Lewisburg; two grandchildren, Tony and Reanna Buzza; one brother, Robert Thomas, of Bloomsburg; and Gordie’s companion dog, Vander Lee.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jack and Richard Thomas, and two sisters, Dorothy Patchke, and Shirley Orme.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 5 with his pastor, the Rev. James Fladland, officiating. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Gordie’s memory be made to Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
