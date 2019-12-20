MILTON — Thomas B. Fetzer, 98, of Wall Street, Milton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Born April 7, 1921, in Potts Grove, he was the son of the late Reese and Bessie (Prowant) Fetzer. He was married on June 5, 1942, to the former Alice Williams who survives.
Tom attended Milton schools and worked at Philco Ford in Watsontown, Hackenberg Chevrolet and Carl Haga Chevrolet in Milton, and Paul Stine Chevrolet in Selinsgrove. He was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton.
Tom served in the Army during World War II earning many medals including a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and a Silver Star. He was a member of the American Legion Post 71 in Milton.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; a daughter, Connie R. Hans and husband William of Milton; and a sister, Ida Mae Milheim of Muncy.
Tom was preceded in death by four brothers, Howard, Elmer, Harvey and Harold Fetzer; and three sisters, Tressie Hilkert, Margaret Derr, and Emma Jean Smith.
Following Tom’s wishes there will be no services.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
