WATSONTOWN — Linda K. Stotler, 64, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home.
Born Aug. 10, 1955, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Donald R. and Shirley I. (Andrews) Hendricks. On Oct. 12, 1974, she married Dave Stotler and they would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this month.
Linda was a 1973 Graduate of Warrior Run High School, and attended Williamsport Area Community College. She was a member of Watsontown United Methodist Church, and a past member of Order of the Eastern Star, Watsontown.
She worked at the Surgery Center of Central PA in Allenwood. She also worked for 25 years at American Home Foods, in Milton.
Linda enjoyed cooking, gardening, and being with her dogs. She was also an avid Penn State fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Dave, she is survived by her son, Andrew D. Stotler, of Dover; her daughter, Danielle L. Powers and her husband Kyle, of Landis, N.C.; one grandson, Holden Powers; one brother, Donald R. Hendricks II and his wife Michelle, of Watsontown; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Farley and her husband Gene, of Allenwood, and Rena Lupold and her husband Russell “Twoie”, of Loganton.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11, with Pastor Shawn McNett, Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Linda’s memory can be made to her grandchildren’s scholarship fund, sent to Dave Stotler, 222 Delaware Drive, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.