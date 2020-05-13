WATSONTOWN — Lydia A. Hoffman, 93, of Watsontown, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born July 30, 1926, in Danville, the daughter of the late George and Estella (Keefer) Diehl. On Jan. 30, 1965, she married John W. Hoffman, who preceded her in death May 17, 2015. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Lydia was a 1944 graduate of Milton High School and attended the State Beauty School of Cosmetology for a short time. She worked 27 years as a supervisor at Montgomery Mills, and later retired as a CNA in 2001 from Kramm’s Nursing Home in Milton after 22 years.
Lydia was a member of the Watsontown Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and financial secretary for many years.
She was well known for sending cards to family and friends. Lydia enjoyed her flower gardens and time spent with her dog, Sadie.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie and Harry Mensch, of Milton and Audrey and Woodrow Robbins Jr., of Dewart; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kelly Steinbacher; and a great-granddaughter, Kylie Goss.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Watsontown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Lydia’s memory may be made to the Watsontown Baptist Church, 501 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St. Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
