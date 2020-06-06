NEW COLUMBIA — Roger C. “Clark” Yost, of New Columbia, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
Born May 24, 1941, in White Deer Township, Union County, he was the son of the late Paul N. and Mary E. (Stahley) Yost. He married the former Kathryn C. Young, in May of 1961 and together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Earlier in life Clark worked for CECO Corp., in Milton, then he worked for PPL, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a former member of the Milton Moose Lodge #171.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on garden tractors, and garden tractor pulling.
In addition to his wife, Katherine, he is survived by his two sons, Roger C. Yost, of Bellefonte and Jason W. Yost and his wife Paula V., of Milton; one daughter, Jackie E. Mull and her husband Jason A., of Montandon; three grandchildren, Ayda Yost, Natalie Hardy, and Connie Mae Yost; four great-grandchildren, Jose, Kathryn, Olga and Jacylyn; one brother, Nelson Yost, of Lewisburg; and one sister, Yvonne Seidell.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Franklin, Kenneth and Charles Yost; and sisters Rosella Hartman, Mary Ellen Snyder, Ruth Kemble, Arlene Moyer and Bonnie Hauck.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc. PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented