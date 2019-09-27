Teresa C. Phillips
Visitation is from 10 to 11 this morning at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton, where a memorial service will begin at 11.
Harry S. Fidler
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
Nancy L. DeHart
Visitation is from from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
