WATSONTOWN — Earl L. Yoder, 92, a longtime resident of Watsontown, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Watsontown, a son of the late Howard and Lera (Marshall) Yoder. On Feb. 20, 1949, he married the former Lois Sherman, who survives. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Earl graduated from the former Watsontown High School. He served honorably in the United States Navy and Navy Reserves. Earl later retired as a payroll supervisor from the former Philco Ford/Zenith.
He was formerly an 80-year member of First Lutheran Church, Watsontown, and most recently a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church (Delaware Run).
Earl was a lifetime member of the Clyde F. Mower American Legion Post 323, Watsontown, charter member of the Warrior Run Heritage Association, and member of the Watsontown Lion’s Club, where he earned the Melvin Jones Fellowship and Lions of the year awards. He served for 12 years on the Warrior Run School Board, including as vice president. Earl also belonged to the Watsontown Recreation Club, known as Dog town.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading books on the Civil and Revolutionary wars.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, William Yoder and his wife, Lynn, of Fayetteville, and Robert Yoder and his wife, Crystal, of Watsontown; one brother, Howard Yoder Jr., and one sister, Mary Ann Wertman, both of York; three grandchildren, Kurt Yoder and his wife, Morgan, Jessica Bowersox and her husband, Clint, and Carissa Bowersox and her husband, Shane; and three great-grandchildren, Mason and Connor Bowersox, and Dustin Leroy Yoder.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Hope Yoder; one brother-in-law, Samuel Wertman; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Yoder.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 11 with the Rev. Marian K. Anderson officiating. A Lion’s service will be held prior to the visitation at 9:45 a.m.
For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Burial will be held privately in the Watsontown Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Earl’s memory be made to either St. John’s Lutheran Church (Delaware Run), 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777 or the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, 1125 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
