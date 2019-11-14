WESLACO, Texas — Ralph Summers Brautigam Jr. was born on Oct. 31, 1925, in Milton. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Weslaco, Texas, at 94 years old with his wife, Mildred Alewine at his side.
Mr. Brautigam graduated from Milton High School, completed 2 1/2 years of college, then served three years in the U.S. Navy. Upon his return home, he and his wife, Audree Brautigam, were the owners of a family business, Broadway Hardware, in Milton, for approximately 40 years. They attended Church of Christ in Milton. They enjoyed traveling upon retirement. Then, they moved to Victoria Palms in Donna,Texas. Ralph was active in the Elks Lodge, Weslaco, Texas, for many years. His wife, Audree passed away in 2006.
Ralph Brautigam was also preceded in death by his father, Ralph S. Brautigam; mother, Leah Stroud Brautigam; and, a sister, Mary Leah Brautigam.
Ralph continued to be active in various community activities, friends and family. He and Mildred Alewine were married Feb. 22, 2008, in Donna, Texas. She resides at their home. They are members of the Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 914 W. Third St., Weslaco, TX 85796. Memorials may be made to the church. The family requests no flowers, please.
Arrangements are under the care of McCaleb Funeral Home.
