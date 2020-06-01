BATH - Carol Sue Miller, age 60, of Bath, Pa., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the home of her brother and sister-in-law in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
Carol Sue is survived by her three siblings; sister, Elizabeth A Miller, of Redding, Calif; brother, John R Miller and his wife Jody of Plymouth Meeting; brother Paul B Miller and his wife Karen of Lewisburg; and four nieces and nephews, Drew, Casey, Alix and Jesse. She was preceded in death by her mother Florence V Miller.
Carol Sue was born Oct. 12, 1959, in Newark, Ohio. Her childhood was spent in Lewisburg, where she graduated from Lewisburg Area High School. She then attended Bloomsburg State College where she studied sociology and social welfare. Post graduation, she attended Saint Luke’s School of Nursing in Bethlehem and, following in her mother’s footsteps, became a licensed registered nurse. She later transitioned to quality management, as director of Quality Management at Kindred Healthcare in Bethlehem, and later at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice as quality improvement coordinator.
Everyone who knew Carol Sue, knew of her 20 year struggle with cancer. They also witnessed her strength, her kindness and her compassion. Through all her life struggles, she remained steadfast in her faith and love for every living being.
Carol Sue generously gave of her time and money to relief organizations which were dedicated to helping children in need throughout the world. Through her missionary work with the World Servants organization Carol Sue worked to improve lives in developing communities. In their kind words, Carol Sue was “a beautiful spirit with a servant's heart.”
Carol Sue will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 2, at the Paxtang Cemetery in Harrisburg. Her family is grateful for the outpouring of love, affection and admiration from her friends and past co-workers.
Anyone wishing to remember Carol Sue, may make memorial contributions to Cure International through their website CURE.ORG.
Commented