WATSONTOWN — Richard A. Frederick, 89, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the emergency room of Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born March 22, 1931, on the Isle of Que, Snyder County, he was the son of the late James W. and Mabel (Feeher) Frederick. On June 21, 1952, he married the former Ruth A. Bryan and they have celebrated 68 years of marriage.
He was a 1949 graduate of Watsontown High School and a self-employed dairy farmer, having owned and operated Frederick’s Dairy in rural Watsontown.
He was a 50-year member of the F&AM Lodge, Watsontown, and a member of Elk Run Hunting Club in Sullivan County.
He enjoyed hunting and playing cards.
Surviving besides his wife, Ruth Frederick, are two sons, Richard E. Frederick and James A. Frederick and his wife Stephanie; and a daughter, Jeannie M. Trent and her husband Ralph, all of Watsontown; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Frederick and a sister, Sandra Gass.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
