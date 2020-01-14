WATSONTOWN — George J. Geib, 72, a resident of Watsontown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Williamsport Regional Medical Center.
Born June 9, 1947, at Lebanon, Lebanon County, he was a son of the late George G. and Helen (Kempa) Geib. He was the husband of Marilyn (Stott) Geib with whom he celebrated a 49th wedding anniversary on Dec. 12, 2019.
George was a graduate of Penn State University having received a degree in accounting. He was a certified public accountant with the firm of Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser and Associates and had previously been self employed. His clients were very important to him with a major portion of his work involving non-profit organizations.
He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Williamsport, where he had served as an organist. George was a member of the PA Association of CPAs and board member of Camp Cranium since its inception. He had a fascination with steam engines and enjoyed scenic train rides, traveling extensively across the United States with his wife Marilyn. George had a great love for all animals. He had a selfless, gentle, giving spirit and was a very caring individual who could always be seen helping out behind the scenes. He especially adored his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by two children, Lexi and husband Bill Campbell of Pittsburgh; Matt Geib of Turbotville; one brother, David and wife Brenda Geib of Lebanon; and two grandchildren, Avery Campbell and Cole Campbell. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his infant son, Christopher Geib.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport, with Father Bill Corcoran as celebrant. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Galen R. Betzer Funeral Service, 108 N. Main St., Muncy. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery at Milton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to Camp Cranium at www.campcranium.org/donate. Please visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
