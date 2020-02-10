MILTON — Visitation for Jack A. Russell, 85, of Taylor Road, Milton, who passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, with a memorial service at 2 with the Rev. Erwin Roux officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to the Consolidated Sportsmen Muncy Creeks, c/o Dayl McClintock, 660 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, PA 17756.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
