MILTON - Mary E. (Showers) Morgan, 85, of Milton, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg
She was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Lewisburg, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Bilger) Showers.
Mary was married to the late Clifford Morgan on March 23, 2002, and they celebrated 14 years of marriage together until his death on Nov. 22, 2016.
She was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1952 and went on to work at the Milton Shoe Factory.
Mary was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton, and the Milton Moose Woman’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the family cabin in the Finger Lakes, N.Y., where she liked to go boating and fishing. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family on Sunday nights playing cards.
Mary is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Ronald W. and Patricia Croll of Lakeland, Fla.; three grandchildren, Christopher and Jere Croll of White Deer, Amanda Cromley of Lewisburg and Timothy Croll of Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Abrienne Croll and Brady Cromley; and one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Virginia Showers of Turbotville.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by one son, Donald I. Croll and one brother, William E. Showers.
All services for Mary will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will take place in Milton Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
