MILTON — Charles C. Baker, 83, of Milton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Aug. 11, 1937, in Watsontown, he was the son of the late Curtis and Marry Emma (Haines). He was married to the former Sherry Ritter for over 50 years until her passing on June 9, 2019.
Charles graduated from Watsontown High School in 1955 and he worked maintenance at American Home Foods in Milton. He was an Air Force veteran. Charles was a member of the Moose, the Elks, and the American Legion, all in Milton. He enjoyed fishing and going camping with Sherry.
He is survived by a sister, Sandra Minnich of King of Prussia; a sister-in-law, Donna McKee Brown of Milton; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Following Charles’ wishes there will be no services
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.