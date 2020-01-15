TURBOTVILLE — Susan K. Beck-Whitmoyer, 52, of Turbotville, a warrior who battled 12 years of cancer, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born June 5, 1967, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Jay A. and Doris M. (Bower) Beck. On May 30, 1992, she married Douglas L. Whitmoyer and together they would have celebrated 28 years of marriage this year.
Susan was a 1985 graduate of Warrior Run High School and a 1989 graduate of Mansfield University where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. With the passing of her parents at a young age, Susan helped run the family business and later became a co-owner of Beck Fuels for over 25 years. She was also a substitute teacher for many years.
She attended Community Mennonite Fellowship, Milton, where she was very active in the church having taught Sunday school, helped with youth ministries, and with Bible school there many summers.
She was very active member of many organizations such as the Warrior Run Heritage Society, where she served as a board member, and the PTA at Warrior Run for over 10 years, where she served as a past president. Susan was also a member of the Warrior Run Women’s Club, and was a swim coach at Warrior Run High School.
Susan was often seen at her children’s activities and sports, supporting them in every way, and she especially supported her children with their farming. She enjoyed cooking and often told her friends how she loved food and shoes. Most recently she loved being on the family farm, Long Square Acres Farm, which she considered her “happy place.”
In addition to her husband, Douglas, she is survived by her two sons, Kyle D. Whitmoyer and his companion, Chloe Sees, and Ethan B. Whitmoyer; and two sisters, Jaye Ann Platt and her husband Larry, of New Columbia, and Candy Brake and her husband Christopher, of Richmond, Texas.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, 298 Broadway Road, Milton, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 with Pastor Timothy Darling officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Warrior Run Education Foundation, Attn. District Office, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772, to benefit the Agricultural Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
