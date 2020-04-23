LEWISBURG - Richard E. ”Dick” Danowsky, 64, of Fort Titzell Road, Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 4, 1955, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Nancy (Lilley) Danowsky of Lewisburg and the late Charles Danowsky.
Dick was a 1973 graduate of Lewisburg High School and attended Grove City College. He worked at Milton Steel. Dick was a member of the Eagles in Milton. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and he loved his dog, Walter. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson.
He is survived by a son, Corey Danowsky and fiancée, Kelcie Rager of Lewisburg; a brother, Jeffrey Danowsky and wife, Ann of Bossier City, La.; two sisters, Kathy Rein and husband, Jim of West Milton, and Lori Hummel and husband, Greg of Lewisburg; a granddaughter, Zeplyn Danowsky; and nieces and nephews, Jason, Charlie, and Stewart Danowsky, Eric Hummel and wife Kate, Kelly Young and husband Nate and Emily Hummel.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, services will be held at a time that is safe for everybody to attend.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, services will be held at a time that is safe for everybody to attend.
