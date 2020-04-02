WATSONTOWN — Ruth S. Bieber, 88, of Watsontown, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, where she had been residing the past week.
Born Jan. 21, 1932, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Grace (Cooke) Reichenbach. She was married to Allen E. “Mike” Bieber who preceded her in death in 1977.
She retired from Economy Locker, Pennsdale, where she had worked for more than 20 years. She enjoyed foster grandparenting at Lewisburg Day Care Center and loved to read.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Dale F. Bieber Sr. and his wife Debra of Sunbury and Mark A. Bieber and his wife Robin of Winfield; a granddaughter, Tina Phillips and her husband Douglas of Nortumberland, and a great-grandson, Nathan Phillips and his wife Ciera of White Deer.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a grandson, Dale F. Bieber Jr., a brother, George Reichenbach, and a sister, Anna Miller.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Turbotville Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
