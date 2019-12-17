WATSONTOWN — Doris N. Clewell, 91, of Watsontown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 6, 1928, in Nescopeck, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Gladys (Boyles) Oberdorf. On Sept. 11, 1948, she married the late Joseph D. Clewell and together they celebrated 69 years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 28, 2018.
Doris was a 1946 graduate of Nescopeck High School. During most of her life she worked as a homemaker taking care of her home, but also worked part time at Ben Franklin in Watsontown.
She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown and the Homemakers Group. Doris was a 4-H leader and taught sewing and home-ec.
Doris was a beautiful seamstress and was a very avid reader.
She is survived by her two daughters, Liane K. Klobe and her husband Jeff, of New Columbia, and Heather A. Clewell, of Wilmington, Del.; two grandsons, Brad Webb and his wife Melissa, of Hughesville, and Todd Webb and his wife Nacole, of Milton; and three great-grandchildren, Charles, Eloise, and Amias Webb.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay N. Clewell; one brother, William Oberdorf Jr.; and one nephew, William Oberdorf III.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at noon with her pastor, the Rev. James H. Fladland, officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris’ memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
