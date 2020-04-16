WOODLAND PARK, N.J. —Elizabeth J. Muscarella, 88, of Woodland Park, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Gerocarne, Calabria, Italy, to the late Frank and Angela (Sabatino) Masseria.
Elizabeth graduated from New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn and worked in retail sales, as a seamstress and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Bonaventure’s Church in Patterson, N.J. and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. Active in the Woodland Park senior community, Elizabeth enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City, N.J. and to Florida. She loved the beach and fishing.
Elizabeth was married on Feb. 25, 1950, to Rudolf J. Muscarella, who preceded her in death on June 12, 2016. She was the cherished mother of Joseph Muscarella of Woodland Park, N.J., Frank Muscarella and wife, Sandy of Milton, and John Muscarella and wife, Sharon of Leesburg, Va.; the adored grandmother of Joseph Jr., Paul, Samantha, Elizabeth, and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Jeanine, Joelle, Julianna, Jackson, Carmine, Vincent, Landon, and Lorenzo. She is survived by a brother, Joseph Masseria of New Jersey; a sister, Mary Aliotta of New Jersey; and by many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by a sister, Rose Anderson.
Due to the current health crisis all services will be held privately. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to your local chapter of the American Cancer Society.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., in Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
