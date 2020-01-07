MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Charles L. Meckley, 86, of Morehead City, N.C., died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs, Morehead City.
Funeral arrangements will be a private military service held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Charles was born in Milton, Pa., to Carrie and Carl Meckley. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Charles saw active duty in the Korean Conflict and retired as a gunnery sergeant after 24 years of service. He was a loyal employee of Chef Boyardee a division of ConAgra Foods for many years. In his younger years he coached Little League, was involved in Boys Scouts, enjoyed square dancing and loved hunting and fishing on camping trips. He was a life member and lieutenant with the Shimer’s Hose Company of the Milton Fire department. He served his community on the Milton Borough Council. He was a member of the Milton Moose, American Legion, Post 71 and Trinity Lutheran Church.
In North Carolina, he was a member of the local VFW and an avid bingo player at the Leon Mann Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Bickel Meckley of Morehead City; four children, Holly Hoover and her husband, Marvin; Brett Meckley and his wife, Linda; Mike Meckley and his wife, Amy, all of Pennsylvania and Nicole Papa and her husband, Giuseppe of Connecticut. He is survived by six grandchildren, Devin, Josie, Jonathan, Sara, Carlo and Chiara and one great-grandchild, Adalyn.
In addition to his parents, his son, Charles Meckley preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Leon Mann Senior Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City, NC 28557
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.
