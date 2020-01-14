ALLENWOOD — Helena A. Carpenter, 86, of Allenwood, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at RiverWoods Nursing Home in Lewisburg.
Born March 15, 1933, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Roy Sr. and Annie (Murphy) Aucker. She was married to Clarence R. Carpenter and they celebrated 44 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 10,1995.
She was a former member of Washington Presbyterian Church, where she was a former elder. Also, she was a Sunday school teacher at that church. She was a member of the PA State Sunday School Association and she was involved in prison ministry.
While Helena was at RiverWoods, she attended the Christ Wesleyan Church, and she also helped the chaplain. She ran the mailbox Bible club out of her home. Helena was a member of the Allenwood Fire Co. Auxiliary. Also, she was the manager of the New Columbia Senior Center.
Helena is survived by her daughter, Peggy A. Diehl and her husband James, of New Columbia; two grandchildren, Chas Campbell and his wife Jennifer, of Berwick and Samuel Engle and his wife Marie, of Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Sierra Griesemer, Jayden and Skyler Engle; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Olivia and Joshua Kishbaugh; and one sister, Helen, of Florida.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her, daughter, Karen L. Engle; four brothers, Harold, Roy Jr., John “Jack” and Melvin Aucker; and one sister, Kathryn Philips.
Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marlow Hall, RiverWoods Nursing Home, 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Barnabus Group at Christ Wesleyan Church at RiverWoods.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
