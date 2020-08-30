MILTON - Jeff Markle, 63, of Milton, lost a courageous fight against the coronavirus which he was exposed to while a resident at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was a son of the late Charles and Thelma (Warg) Markle. In June 1995, he married Sue Marie Umstead, who preceded him in death in 2011. His surviving family members are a daughter, Kenetha Guyer (Jeremy); a son, John; and a brother, John C. McWilliams (Polly).
Jeff graduated from Milton High School in 1974, earned an Associate Degree in business management from the Williamsport Area Community College (now Penn Tech) in 1980, and took courses at Bloomsburg University in 1980-1981.
A person of faith, he was an active member of the Watsontown United Methodist Church, where he attended regularly and often provided musical entertainment with his psaltery, a rare stringed instrument he learned to play by ear. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, collecting rare coins and unique model cars, and participating in physical therapy programs for Parkinson's patients at the Miller Center, Lewisburg.
He had a passion for peanut butter in whatever form. Proud to be a Miltonian, he was a loyal Milton High School fan, attending games even with the aid of a walker. He had an unusual ability to recall nearly every game score from the mid-1960s through the 1970s - frequently even the halftime scores. He was seated curbside at every Harvest Festival parade since it began in 1977. He loved camping trips with Sue, but his favorite adventure was their two-week, cross-country train excursion.
Rarely was there a time when Jeff was not cheerful and optimistic, which is especially remarkable when considering he lived with the debilitating effects of Parkinson's that gradually deprived him of his mobility, independence, and good health over the past 20 years. He had a forgiving nature, believed in the innate goodness of people, and was always willing to help others unconditionally.
There will be a private graveside service celebrating Jeff's life at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Jeff's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation, online at www.parkinson.org or the Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 Eigth Street Drive, Watsontown, PA 17777.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented