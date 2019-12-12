MILTON — Robert D. Gudmundson, 96, of Milton, passed away with his daughter Joyce by his side, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J., he was the son of the late Gunnar and Ruth (DuBois) Gudmundson. He was married to the former Clara Deutschlander. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage until her death in 2010.
Bob enlisted in the US Army in 1942 serving in North Africa, Malta, Sicily, and landing on Anzio Beach in Italy. He was discharged in 1945 and returned to his job at American Type Founders, retiring in 1978 after 37 years of service.
He was a member of the Green Brook Volunteer Fire company in New Jersey where he was an assistant chief. Later he was part of the Green Brook Fire Company Exempts and ran bingo games for the company.
In 1978 he moved to Lock Haven and with his wife managed Magic River Skateland until 1985. Together they wintered in Hobe Sound, Fla., where he ran bingo games at the Sea Breeze Mobile Manor.
They enjoyed traveling with the Holiday Rambler Recreational Vehicle Club beginning in 1964. They went as far west as Peace Gardens, N.D. and north into Manitoba, Canada.
Bob is survived by three children, Richard Long and his wife Dana of Coudersport, Claire Shampanore and her husband Rick of Stuart, Fla., and Joyce Jamieson of Milton; seven grandchildren, Jim Shampanore of Milton, Glenn Shampanore of Milton, Keefe Long of Wyomissing, Mark Long of Coudersport, Britta Petrich of State College, Christopher Jamieson of Bremerton, Wash. and Eric Jamieson of Milton; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Gunnar; and three sisters, Elin, Jean and Louise.
A memorial service will be announced in the spring.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
