MILTON — Jason J. Sherwood, 89, of Milton, entered into rest at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Nottingham Village.
Born on Dec. 9, 1930 in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Henry A. Sherwood and Mary (Bognetz) Sherwood. On July 28, 1957, he married the former Irene Grace Swartzlander, who survives.
Jason was a graduate of Montandon High School, Class of 1949.
He served in the US Army as a welder from Oct. 20, 1954 to his honorable discharge on Oct. 12, 1956.
He was the owner/operator of Montandon Equipment Co. as well as an owner/operator truck driver. Earlier in his life he was a welder.
He was a member of the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene.
He enjoyed collecting antique tractors and airplane models. He liked to spend time with family, especially his grandchildren and talking would reminisce about his military service.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters and a son-in-law, Pamela Yeo and Paul Reese of Danville, and Gail and Darren Boop of New Columbia; one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Angela Sherwood of Winfield; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Jonathan, Natasha and Heather; six great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Alexander, Matthew, Sophia, Ryan and Caden; and one brother, Edmond and Thelma Sherwood of Northumberland.
He was predeceased by one son, Steven Sherwood; three brothers, Frederick Sherwood, Warren Sherwood and Alvin Sherwood; and four sisters, Lois Flick, Eleanor Wagner, Maxcine Karntz and Mildred Jones.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, with Pastor Steven L. Vaughn officiating.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Almond tree, and Nottingham Village for their kindness and loving care of Jason.
To share in Jason’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
