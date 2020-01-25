MILTON - Nancy Miller Nickey, of Milton, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Nancy was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Milton.
She was married to Joseph Nickey Jr. for 65 years and they have four children: Sue (daughter) Gomez, Joe (son) and Chris daughter in-law) Nickey, Peggy (daughter) and Marc (son-in-law) Hafer, and Frank (son) Nickey who preceded her in death. She was also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe and Nancy lived at Rockwell Center, Milton. Nancy was a graduate of Milton High School and a longtime resident of Milton. She was a 50-year member of the 1st Baptist Church.
Nancy retired after 40 years of service from Rea & Derick Drug Store which later become CVS, where she was a loyal and dedicated employee.
Nancy loved to travel with Joe, enjoyed watching many sports and spending time with their family.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.