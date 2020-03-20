WATSONTOWN — Larry L. Fisher, 71, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Lewisburg. He was the son of the late Glenn M. and Elsie M. (Bryson) Fisher.
Larry was a graduate of Warrior Run High School. He worked at Zenith Ford, as an aide at Danville State Hospital, and for the Watsontown Borough.
He was born and raised on a dairy farm near Watsontown.
Larry is survived by his son, Adam; a daughter, Angela; two grandchildren, Chelsey and Dakota; one brother, Dale D. Fisher, of Costa Rica; and one sister, Ginger G. Fisher, of Lancaster.
Services will be held at a later date and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
