LEWISBURG — Phares M. Reiff, 77, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 8:29 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born on Aug. 8, 1942, in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, he was a son of the late Paul M. and Lydia M. (Martin) Reiff. On Nov. 12, 1963, in Millmont, he married the former Lena N. Zimmerman, who survives.
He was a member of the Vicksburg Old Order Mennonite Church.
Prior to his retirement, Phares was engaged in farming in Union County.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are seven sons and daughters and their spouses, Ruth and Aaron Weaver of Penn Yan, N.Y., Minnie Reiff of Lewisburg, Lester and Lucille Reiff of Constable, N.Y., Mabel and Warren Zimmerman of Lewisburg, Martha and Jacob Horst of Canandaigua, N.Y., Phares Z. and Susan Reiff Jr. of Lewisburg, Verna and Raymond Weaver of Lewisburg, 41 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Titus and Ada Reiff of Lancaster, Paul and Anna Reiff of Shiloh, Ohio, James and Esther Reiff of Greenwood, Wisc., John Anna Mary Reiff of Latham, Mo., Luke and Ina Reiff of Greenwood, Wisc., Edwin and Grace Reiff of Fortuna, Mo., Earl and Edith Reiff of Heron, Montana, four sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna and Allen Martin of Mifflinburg, Lucy and Allen Oberholtzer of Mifflinburg, Elizabeth and Amos Oberholtzer of Mifflinburg, Lydia and Clayton Shirk of Delano, Tenn; and one brother-in-law, Warren Martin of Shiloh, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mabel Martin, Ruth Reiff and Mary Reiff and one son-in-law, Mervin H. Horning.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the home of Warren and Mabel Zimmerman, 2342 Pheasant Ridge Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Further services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Vicksburg Old Order Mennonite Church, Beaver Run Road, Mifflinburg. Officiating will be Bishop Eli Burkholder, officiating. Interment will be in Vicksburg Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery.
To share in Phares’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
