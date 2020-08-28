On Aug. 26, 2020 a “favorite salesman,” respected owner, well-loved friend, treasured father, and cherished “Pap” slipped peacefully on to his next life at the age of 89.
Jack Cowell Hackenberg, or as some knew him as “Hacky” or “Brains,” was a devoted co-owner of two local businesses in his prime years, Hackenberg Chevrolet and B&B Beverage. The staff, co-workers, and customers were his second family. He treated them well, with respect, and with heart. They were an important part of his life.
Along with his careers, he enjoyed life with his family and friends that loved him so much. One of his favorite past times was playing cards. Whether it was “high low” with the poker club guys, a fun game of five-card draw with friends at the cabin, or a simple game of war with one of his great-grandchildren, he always loved playing and the company of his friends and family.
Jack was described as the “goodest grandpa ever.” He enjoyed sports, was a huge Penn State and Phillies fan, and a very proud fan at the sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with attending those events, he could be found sitting proudly in the audience of various musical events and performances.
Jack passes on many treasured moments; from fudgesicles after school, playing dice games with his “children,” his “Hacky” jokes and pranks, enjoying a hot cup of coffee with a sister-in-law, husking hundreds of ears of corn with a loved one, riding the lawn tractor, pulling weeds, and slopping tar on a driveway; each memory will be remembered fondly. Just as his customers all have a favorite car that this man sold to them, each family member and beloved friend hold a special memory with Jack, Pap and Daddy.
We will miss you, but we will hold on to those memories. Christ lived in your heart and so we know now that it is no longer our hands that you are holding on to, but our Father’s. Be at peace, we love you!
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Commented