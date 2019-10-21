MUNCY — Jon J. Campton, 60, of Muncy, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home.
Born June 18, 1959, in Fort Dix, NJ.., he was a son of Jacqueline Rando, who survives.
Jon was a 1977 graduate of Milton High School. He began his career at Carpetman, Milton, at an early age. Jon started by laying and selling flooring and eventually became a business co-owner.
He was a member of the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W., Muncy.
Jon enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved playing pranks on his family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, of Lewisburg are two daughters, Kahla Hungate, of Missouri and Jillian Ferri, of Scranton; two brothers and their families, William Nelson, of McEwensville and Robert Nelson, of New Columbia; three sisters and their families, Colleen VanNess, of Arizona, Jolene Betz, of Ohio and Teresa Yarger, of Northumberland; and two grandsons.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
