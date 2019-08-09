WATSONTOWN — Marvene L. Funk, 87, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Buffalo Valley Nursing Care Center, Lewisburg.
Born Oct. 20, 1931, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Alvin F. and Helen M. (Sampsell) Lehman. On June 10, 1951, she married Dr. Robert E. Funk and they have celebrated 68 years of marriage. She was a 1948 graduate of Watsontown High School.
Marvene was a member of the Watsontown Guild and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Watsontown.
She enjoyed playing cards, decorating, antiquing, camping, and traveling, but most precious to her were times spent with her family.
Surviving besides her husband are four children, Scott L. (Donna) Funk of Mount Holly, N.C., Gregory R. (Leigh Todd) Funk, Lori H. (Keith) Moore and Douglas W. (Kandy) Funk, all of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Michelle Wertz, Cassandra Ramsey, Allison McNeal, Sean and Ryan Funk, and Rachel Moore; and a great-grandson, Austin McNeal.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 tonight at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown and from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 3 with the Rev. James Fladland, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the General Fund at her church.
