MILTON — Mary J. (Gava) Hatfield, 97, of Milton, died Friday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Milton Nursing & Rehab Center.

All services for Mary will be private and burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family in Harmony Cemetery, Milton. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.